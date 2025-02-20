The move comes after six decades of EON Productions at the helm of 007’s creative control 🎞

Amazon MGM Studio have confirmed changes to the future of the James Bond franchise.

The studio have now assumed creative control of the series from EON Productions.

EON Productions, however, will still own the intellectual property rights of 007

While rumours still circulate as to who could portray James Bond in the 26th instalment of the franchise, the creative reigns and future of the series is now in new hands.

Amazon MGM Studios have announced a joint deal with EON Productions , the company run by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, where the latter will still own the intellectual property rights to the 007 franchise, however it will now be Amazon in charge of its creative control.

In a statement on EON Productions' website , Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, expressed his excitement about continuing the Bond legacy, saying they were "honoured to continue this treasured heritage" and eager to "usher in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

After six decades working on the franchise, Michael G. Wilson announced that he would now be shifting his focus to "art and charitable projects."

Barbara Broccoli reflected on her journey with Bond, emphasizing her lifelong commitment to preserving and expanding the legacy entrusted to her and Wilson by their father, producer Cubby Broccoli. She shared:

"I have had the honour of working closely with four tremendously talented actors who have played 007, along with thousands of incredible artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time To Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM Studios —the distributor of the Bond franchise—in a deal worth $8.45 billion (£6.79 billion). Following the acquisition, the streaming giant gained distribution rights to the entire James Bond film catalogue.

Do you think the change in creative control will help or hinder the James Bond franchise going forwards? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.