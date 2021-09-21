All that Jazz as Lytham Lowther Pavilion gets ready to host its all new Jazz Club from September

Bosses at the Lowther Pavilion at Lytham have announced they will be launching a brand new Jazz club

By Nicola Jaques
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:55 am
All new Jazz Club at Lowther Pavilion starts on September 29

Theatre manager Tim Lince said the great reception to the recent food festival had inspired the idea for the regular event, which kicks off on September 29.

There will be music from 8pm on the night with Jim Swinnerton on bass, Phil Shotton on reeds, Pete Lindup on trumpet and trombone and Anthony Mason completing the quartet on banjo and guitar - with the possible appearance of a ukulele.

Tickets are available from the box office www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk