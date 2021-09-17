All invited as DJ Zoe teams up with resort's Art B&B for grand Switch On of new illumination at the seafront venue tonight

DJ Zoe will switch on new bespoke Illumination 'The Rock' at the Art B&B in Blackpool Picture: Claire Griffiths

Artists behind the Art B&B on the Promenade will light up their latest installation -a new Illumination - designed by Laurence Llewelyn Bowen tonight at the venue at 7.30pm

The new piece of art, depicting a giant piece of traditional Blackpool Rock will be revealed for the first time at the opening ceremony with the longstanding drag artist and DJ from Funny Girls.

Members of the public are invited to join in the Switch On ceremony and enjoy a night of cocktails at the independent boutique art hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said it was an opportunity to see the new illumination and enjoy some of the hotel’s ‘gin cocktails featuring herbs and fruit from our own community garden.

The Victorian hotel which first opened in 2020 ahead of the lockdown, underwent a £1.3million renovation, with every room the vision of a different artist, each one with its own bespoke art installation.

It is also used as a live performance venue, with social purpose at its heart.

The project was supported with funding by a range of organisations including Power to Change (Community Business Fund), The Key Fund, Coastal Communities Fund, Arts Council England, The Tudor Trust, The Clore Duffield Foundation,Vera Wolstencroft Charitable Trust Unlimited and LeftCoast.

LeftCoast are the resident arts and community organisation in the building.

One of the rooms, the Moon Room by artist Adrian Pritchard, was inspired by “the discovery of planets orbiting other star systems. Another is dedicated to fictional showman Willy Little.