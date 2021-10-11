A look inside the Twinkletoes - Song and Dance Extravaganza at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Dance school director Lorraine Hill said “Twinkle-toes is always an amazing spectacle, but this one is extra special considering what everyone has been through."
Here are some of the highlights from the young Blackpool starlets, who returned to dance on the iconic resort stage shared with some of the world's biggest stars.
Pictures taken by photographer Steve Lee
The Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre, proudly presents their bi-annual production here at the Winter Gardens...
The two and a half hour production featured all disciplines of dance. The Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre presented their bi-annual production at the Winter Gardens More than 360 youngsters aged from 18 months to 18 years old will showcase their talents. The show was initially planned for April 2020 but bosses were forced to cancel. "We have stored over £50,000 of costumes for the past 20 months and have had to re-jig everything and reallocate costumes due to children leaving/growing." Members of the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre return to the Opera House for Twinkletoes - Song and Dance Extravaganza Members of the dance school had been busy in rehearsals for five weeks. The children presented highlights from the Lion King, Wicked, School of Rock to Toy Story Members of the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre "It has been such a labour of love for so many people, from the teachers and parents to the children themselves, and is the most wonderful celebration." The youngsters took their dance lessons all on Zoom during Lockdown.