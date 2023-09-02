News you can trust since 1873
9 Photos from the third annual British Country Music Festival held at Blackpool Winter Gardens

These were some of the brilliant acts to take the stage at the third annual British Country Music Festival (TBCMF) this weekend.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 17:13 BST

With four stages in the venue, the event was launched in 2019 to provide a platform for grass roots artists to perform alongside established, singer-songwriters of country music, Americana, folk, roots and all the various sub genres.

Photos by Dave Nelson

Photos by Dave Nelson

Robyn Red. Photo by Dave Nelson

Robyn Red. Photo by Dave Nelson

Phil Hooley. Photo by Dave Nelson

Phil Hooley. Photo by Dave Nelson

Jade Helliwell. Photo by Dave Nelson

Jade Helliwell. Photo by Dave Nelson

Isabella Coulstock. Photo by Dave Nelson

Isabella Coulstock. Photo by Dave Nelson

Isabella Coulstock. Photo by Dave Nelson

Isabella Coulstock. Photo by Dave Nelson

Preston D Barnes (Blackpool born and bred) Photo by Dave Nelson

Preston D Barnes (Blackpool born and bred) Photo by Dave Nelson

Preston D Barnes (Blackpool born and bred) Photo by Dave Nelson

Preston D Barnes (Blackpool born and bred) Photo by Dave Nelson

