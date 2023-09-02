These were some of the brilliant acts to take the stage at the third annual British Country Music Festival (TBCMF) this weekend.
With four stages in the venue, the event was launched in 2019 to provide a platform for grass roots artists to perform alongside established, singer-songwriters of country music, Americana, folk, roots and all the various sub genres.
Photos by Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
Robyn Red. Photo by Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
Phil Hooley. Photo by Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
Jade Helliwell. Photo by Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
Isabella Coulstock. Photo by Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
Preston D Barnes (Blackpool born and bred) Photo by Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
