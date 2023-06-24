The Pet Shop Boys performed their greatest hits tour at the M&S Bank Arena on Friday night in front of a sell out audience.

Performing their huge hits including it’s a Sin and West End Girls the duo had the crowd on their feet all night.

Pet Shop Boys lead singer Neil Tennant told the crowd it was great to be in the North West and close to the Blackpool hometown of band mate Chris Lowe.

The Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant (right) and Blackpool lad Chris Lowe

Introducing their single Jealousy, Tennant revealed the song had been written in Blackpool during a trip to visit Chris’ family.

Neil said: “Chris went to visit his family in Blackpool and when he came back he had this moody, killer tune. He gave me the tape and I then put some words to it. It wasn’t released as a single until nine years later.”

The crowd were thrilled at the affection the duo seemed to have for the North West.

