It’s fair to say we’re a little bit obsessed with Channel 4’s Hunted. After all, it’s the ultimate grown-up game of hide and seek!

With the latest series (Season 7) currently underway on it got us thinking - where would we hide in Lancashire?

The name of the game is not to get caught, so we want to keep things as cheap and unsuspecting as possible.

Here are 21 clever hiding spots in the county that you think would leave the Hunters scratching their heads:

1 . The top of Blackpool Tower Adam Kean said: "The top of Blackpool Tower as you'd have the 2nd lift on standby to get you down, then hop on the tram to Blackpool North Station."

2 . Pendle Hill Graham Hodgson said: "The top of Pendle Hill."

3 . Blackpool's abandoned Bonny Street police station Brian Winstanley said: "Old police station before they demolish it on Bonny street."

4 . Burscough ROC Post Off Pippin Street is located the remains of an underground Royal Observer Corps monitoring post. The ROC post was originally named Bickerstaffe and opened in July 1940.

5 . Coral Island Mike Hague said: "Coral Island. 100% easy escape from anyone who's never been in."