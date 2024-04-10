Channel 4's Hunted: 21 places where I'd hide in Lancashire if I was on the show

Do you think you could outsmart the Hunters?

By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Apr 2024, 19:26 BST

It’s fair to say we’re a little bit obsessed with Channel 4’s Hunted. After all, it’s the ultimate grown-up game of hide and seek!

With the latest series (Season 7) currently underway on it got us thinking - where would we hide in Lancashire?

The name of the game is not to get caught, so we want to keep things as cheap and unsuspecting as possible.

Here are 21 clever hiding spots in the county that you think would leave the Hunters scratching their heads:

Adam Kean said: "The top of Blackpool Tower as you'd have the 2nd lift on standby to get you down, then hop on the tram to Blackpool North Station."

1. The top of Blackpool Tower

Adam Kean said: "The top of Blackpool Tower as you'd have the 2nd lift on standby to get you down, then hop on the tram to Blackpool North Station." Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Graham Hodgson said: "The top of Pendle Hill."

2. Pendle Hill

Graham Hodgson said: "The top of Pendle Hill." Photo: Charles Rawding

Brian Winstanley said: "Old police station before they demolish it on Bonny street."

3. Blackpool's abandoned Bonny Street police station

Brian Winstanley said: "Old police station before they demolish it on Bonny street." Photo: Contributed

Off Pippin Street is located the remains of an underground Royal Observer Corps monitoring post. The ROC post was originally named Bickerstaffe and opened in July 1940.

4. Burscough ROC Post

Off Pippin Street is located the remains of an underground Royal Observer Corps monitoring post. The ROC post was originally named Bickerstaffe and opened in July 1940. Photo: Google

Mike Hague said: "Coral Island. 100% easy escape from anyone who's never been in."

5. Coral Island

Mike Hague said: "Coral Island. 100% easy escape from anyone who's never been in." Photo: Contributed

Janet Feldwick McKenna said: "Down Miley tunnel in Preston."

6. Miley Tunnel in Preston

Janet Feldwick McKenna said: "Down Miley tunnel in Preston."

