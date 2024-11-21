Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Fab Four could break several awards should ‘Now and Then’ conquer the 67th GRAMMY awards 🎸

The 2025 GRAMMY Award nominations saw a number of records broken after their announcement earlier this month.

But at the big ceremony in February 2025, there could be some history made involving iconic British group The Beatles.

So what records could they break, and who else could make history at the 67th GRAMMY Awards?

The 2025 GRAMMY Award nominations, announced earlier in the month, already led to a number of nomination records to be broken ahead of next year’s star-studded ceremony.

Taylor Swift broke out of her tie with Barbra Streisand and she is now the sole holder of the record for the most Album of theYear nominations by a female artist after receiving her 7th nomination for “The Tortured Poets Department,” while she and Beyoncé joined Kendrick Lamar to jointly hold the record for the most consecutive studio albums getting an Album of the year nomination at the Grammys.

For both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, this was their 4th consecutive studio album with an Album of the year nomination.

For the second time in history, two artists received all 4 main categories nominations at the Grammys in one year - Chappell Roan & Sabrina Carpenter are both nominated for Album of the year, Song of the year, Record of the year and Best New Artist.

The first occurrence of this was in 2020 when both Lizzo and Billie Eilish received all 4 nominations; technically it also happened in 2022 when Olivia Rodrigo and FINNEAS were nominated in all 4 categories, however, FINNEAS was nominated for Best New Artist and the rest of his nominations were for working on his sister’s album.

But there are still more records that could be broken when the ceremony takes place at the Crypto.com Arena next February, with The Beatles possibly one of those looking to make a bit of history should they pick up the awards they’re nominated for.

So what are some of those records that could be broken?

What records could be broken at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards?

The Beatles could make history at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, should 'Now and Then' pick up a Record of the Year win at the ceremony next February. | Getty Images

Record of the Year

If “Now and Then” wins, The Beatles would break the record for the longest gap between Grammy wins. Their last Grammy for a new recording was in 1968 (“Hey Jude” won in 1969 but wasn't part of an album). Additionally, this would solidify them as the group with the longest career to win in this category. Their first Grammy win was for “A Hard Day’s Night” in 1965.

Meanwhile, a win for Taylor Swift and Post Malone for their song “Fortnight” would see Malone become the first artist to win both a Grammy in a rap-adjacent category and Record of the Year in collaboration with a pop artist.

The glow-up of the Midwestern Princess, Chappell Roan, could continue into 2025, should she win Record of the Year. It would make the ‘Good Luck, Babe!” singer the first debut nominee to win the award in their first eligible year.

Album of the Year

A win for Beyoncé next year would see her as the artist with the most Grammy wins in history, surpassing her own record (32 wins as of 2023). ‘Cowboy Carter’ would also be her first win in the Album of the Year category after multiple nominations.

But she has strong competition from Sabrina Carpenter, who could set the record for the youngest pop solo artist to win Album of the Year since Taylor Swift’s win for ‘Fearless.’ Then there is the curious case of André 3000 and his jazz album, ‘New Blue Sun’; should that win album of the year, it would be the first time an instrumental album would pick up the award.

Song of the Year

Should The Beatles also pick up a win in this category, it would make ‘Now and Then’ the oldest-written song to win Song of the Year, as it was originally penned in the late 1970s by John Lennon.

But hot on McCartney’s heels, a Taylor Swift win would see her tie with him and Max Martin for the most Grammy nominations and wins as a songwriter in major categories, while should Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars win for “Die With a Smile,” it would make them the first duo of artists who have each previously won Song of the Year to collaborate and win together.

Other notable records that could be broken

Chappell Roan's meteoric rise throughout 2024 has culminated in a host of nominations at next year's GRAMMY awards - including the potential of a history-making win. | Getty Images

In the Best New Artist category, a win for Sabrina Carpenter or Chappell Roan would be particularly significant. Either artist would join a select group of winners who have also been nominated in major general categories, such as Record, Album, or Song of the Year.

Meanwhile, Khruangbin could make history as the first largely instrumental band to win Best New Artist, highlighting the growing recognition of instrumental acts in mainstream music.

For Best Rock Performance, The Beatles’ “Now and Then” could secure them the title of the oldest act to win in this category, underscoring their enduring legacy in music. Similarly, St. Vincent’s ‘Broken Man’ could mark her as the only female solo artist to win this award twice, following her previous win for ‘Masseduction’ in 2019.

In the Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) category, D’Mile has the potential to achieve a groundbreaking feat. If he wins, he would be the first producer to simultaneously claim Producer of the Year and Song of the Year honours, reflecting his dominance and versatility in shaping modern music.

Finally, that ‘brat’ Charli XCX could set a unique milestone in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. A win for her album ‘Brat’ would make her the first artist to win both Best Pop and Best Dance/Electronic categories in the same year.

When are the 2025 GRAMMY Awards taking place?

The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Will the 2025 GRAMMY Awards be screened on UK TV?

As of writing, there has been no information if the 2025 GRAMMY Awards will be screened on UK TV. Though, for those with a VPN, you can watch the US stream on Paramount+. Alternatively, the official GRAMMY YouTube channel will also upload highlights once the event has concluded.

