15 fabulous pictures of Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show

The event opened on Friday evening, July 1, with a host of comedy acts and ran throughout the weekend with activities and attractions over the Saturday and Sunday.

Crop farmer David Martin organises the show on land off Salwick Road, Wharles, near Kirkham.

The show featured an on-site circus, fairground, donkey rides, traditional Punch and Judy, tractor pulling, sheep racing, dog show, vehicle parades, working farm machinery ring, young farmers tug of war, a farm area with animals, birds of prey, a large arts and crafts tent plus a licensed beer tent and food and trade stalls.

Take a look at our gallery of pictures below.

Undefined: readMore

1. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show Summer and Charlie Pendlebury, aged seven and nine at the 13th Annual Fylde Vintage, Steam and Farm Show Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show Paul Webster with dog Jill Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show The 13th Annual Fylde Vintage, Steam and Farm Show opened on Friday evening, July 1 and ran throughout the weekend Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show Wigan Ukulele Band Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales