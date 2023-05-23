News you can trust since 1873
15 cast pictures of the brand new Shrek the Musical production coming to Blackpool

The full cast for the upcoming Shrek the Musical has been announced, with the show coming to Blackpool this winter.
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:56 BST

Co-directed by Sam Holmes and Nick Winston, the show will be on at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from December 12 to 30. From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical brings together a new creative team to re-imagine this award-winning Broadway and West End hit show for a new audience.

Brandon Lee Sears, Antony Lawrence and Joanne Clifton of Shrek the Musical

1. Brandon Lee Sears, Antony Lawrence and Joanne Clifton of Shrek the Musical

Brandon Lee Sears, Antony Lawrence and Joanne Clifton of Shrek the Musical Photo: Jeff Spicer

Shrek the Musical

2. Shrek the Musical

Shrek the Musical Photo: Hugo Glenndinning

Antony Lawrence of Shrek the Musical performs on stage during The National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals.

3. Antony Lawrence of Shrek the Musical performs on stage during The National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals.

Antony Lawrence of Shrek the Musical performs on stage during The National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Antony Lawrence as Shrek

4. Antony Lawrence as Shrek

Antony Lawrence as Shrek Photo: Hugo Glendinning

