As most of us hunker down inside away from the freezing weather, we asked what box sets you're watching.
These were your top suggestions to binge-watch this holiday season.
1. Snowpiercer
In a post-apocalyptic ice age, only a few survivors of the human race are left on board a train travelling the globe. Curtis leads a group of people wanting to control the engine and the future. Photo: Snowpiercer
2. Pose
While New York witnesses the evolution of the ball culture and the rise of the Trump-era, an LGBTQ ball fixture, Blanca, starts her own house and turns mother to a gifted dancer and a sex worker. Photo: Pose
3. Line Of Duty
The first series of Line of Duty, consisting of five episodes, began broadcasting on 26 June 2012 on BBC Two. The series follows the actions of Superintendent Ted Hastings, DC Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott as they lead an investigation into the corrupt actions of DCI Tony Gates. Photo: Line Of Duty
4. Bodies
Four detectives in four different time periods of London find themselves investigating the same murder. Photo: Bodies
5. Hannibal
Will, a criminal profiler with a unique ability, slowly sees his sanity taking a hit. The FBI advises he see Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer. Photo: Hannibal
6. Below Deck
The crew members, who live and work aboard on a mega yacht, deal with personal issues in order to make their professional careers work. Photo: Below Deck