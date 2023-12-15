News you can trust since 1873
12 of the best bingeworthy box sets to watch this Christmas according to Lancashire readers

As most of us hunker down inside away from the freezing weather, we asked what box sets you're watching.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 15th Dec 2023, 18:33 GMT

These were your top suggestions to binge-watch this holiday season.

In a post-apocalyptic ice age, only a few survivors of the human race are left on board a train travelling the globe. Curtis leads a group of people wanting to control the engine and the future.

1. Snowpiercer

In a post-apocalyptic ice age, only a few survivors of the human race are left on board a train travelling the globe. Curtis leads a group of people wanting to control the engine and the future. Photo: Snowpiercer

While New York witnesses the evolution of the ball culture and the rise of the Trump-era, an LGBTQ ball fixture, Blanca, starts her own house and turns mother to a gifted dancer and a sex worker.

2. Pose

While New York witnesses the evolution of the ball culture and the rise of the Trump-era, an LGBTQ ball fixture, Blanca, starts her own house and turns mother to a gifted dancer and a sex worker. Photo: Pose

The first series of Line of Duty, consisting of five episodes, began broadcasting on 26 June 2012 on BBC Two. The series follows the actions of Superintendent Ted Hastings, DC Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott as they lead an investigation into the corrupt actions of DCI Tony Gates.

3. Line Of Duty

The first series of Line of Duty, consisting of five episodes, began broadcasting on 26 June 2012 on BBC Two. The series follows the actions of Superintendent Ted Hastings, DC Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott as they lead an investigation into the corrupt actions of DCI Tony Gates. Photo: Line Of Duty

Four detectives in four different time periods of London find themselves investigating the same murder.

4. Bodies

Four detectives in four different time periods of London find themselves investigating the same murder. Photo: Bodies

Will, a criminal profiler with a unique ability, slowly sees his sanity taking a hit. The FBI advises he see Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer.

5. Hannibal

Will, a criminal profiler with a unique ability, slowly sees his sanity taking a hit. The FBI advises he see Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer. Photo: Hannibal

The crew members, who live and work aboard on a mega yacht, deal with personal issues in order to make their professional careers work.

6. Below Deck

The crew members, who live and work aboard on a mega yacht, deal with personal issues in order to make their professional careers work. Photo: Below Deck

