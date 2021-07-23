11 things to do in Blackpool: From Blackpool Tower Circus to the Pleasure Beach, Sandcastle Waterpark, Funny Girls and Blackpool Illuminations

Check out these 11 ideas to help soak up some fun and sun in the UK's favourite seaside resort.
1. Ma Kelly's Showboat Summer Spectacular, Bispham
An all new, all singing, dancing FREE cabaret show with a twist and glamorous Showboat showgirls. Showing Thursday to Saturday through the season.
2. Blackpool Tower Circus
The Blackpool Tower Circus, owned and directed for the last 28 years by the Endresz family. Featuring a cast of world-class circus performers and resident Circus clowns, Mooky and Mr Boo.
3. Hot Ice - Euphoria
Show producer and Pleasure Beach boss Amanda Thompson this year is marking the amusement park’s 125th anniversary and brings back to life the annual ice show spectacular. A cast of local and international talent including four Olympian skaters. The show will run until September 11 2021
4. Heritage Tram Tours
Blackpool's heritage trams run along the famous promenade all the way through to the end of the year. Promenade, coastal and Illumination tours available and visitors advised to book in advance.