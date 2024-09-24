Apples Never Fall: Rating, cast and everything you need to know about the new BBC series
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- The BBC released the entire series of “Apples Never Fall” on their iPlayer service over the weekend.
- The show, starring Annette Bening and Sam Neil, is based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name.
- Here’s a look at the full cast for “Apples Never Fall,” what it’s about and what critical reviews have been for the series so far.
Regulars to the BBC’s iPlayer service may have noticed a new title uploaded in full over the weekend - that of the new mystery-drama series “Apples Never Fall.”
The series, starring an incredible amount of talent including BAFTA winner Annette Bening (“American Beauty,” “The Grifters”) playing the role of the matriarch of the Delaney family, dealing with the struggles of a missing person and the secrets that emerge after the disappearance.
The series was adapted from the New York Times’ bestselling book by Australian author Liane Moriarty, who was also the creator of other titles that went on to become adapted for the big screen, “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” with the series originally premiering on Peacock in March 2024.
But does the latest adaptation of Moriarty’s hold up compared to her last works that made the transition from book to television? Who else is cast alongside Annette Bening and more importantly, what have reviews been like so far - and is it worth binge watching this week?