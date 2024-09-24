Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Compelling new mystery-drama based on New York Times bestseller arrives on BBC iPlayer 🔎

The BBC released the entire series of “Apples Never Fall” on their iPlayer service over the weekend.

The show, starring Annette Bening and Sam Neil, is based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name.

Here’s a look at the full cast for “Apples Never Fall,” what it’s about and what critical reviews have been for the series so far.

Regulars to the BBC’s iPlayer service may have noticed a new title uploaded in full over the weekend - that of the new mystery-drama series “ Apples Never Fall. ”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series, starring an incredible amount of talent including BAFTA winner Annette Bening (“ American Beauty ,” “ The Grifters ”) playing the role of the matriarch of the Delaney family, dealing with the struggles of a missing person and the secrets that emerge after the disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series was adapted from the New York Times’ bestselling book by Australian author Liane Moriarty , who was also the creator of other titles that went on to become adapted for the big screen, “ Big Little Lies ” and “ Nine Perfect Strangers ,” with the series originally premiering on Peacock in March 2024.