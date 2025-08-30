The League of Friends of Clifton Hospital, a dedicated local charity supporting the community hospital in Lytham St Annes is inviting residents to a special charity evening on Sunday August 31.

The event aims to raise vital funds for equipment, comfort items and other resources that fall outside NHS funding, helping to improve the experience of patients and their families.

Hosted by former BBC Radio Lancashire presenter John “Gilly” Gilmore, the evening will feature live performances from three professional singers generously volunteering their time.

Local favourite Peter Anthony will be joined by Paul Dobie and Jane Frazer, promising a night of music and entertainment for all ages.

The League of Friends is a small, volunteer-led organisation, committed to enhancing patient care at Clifton Hospital.

From purchasing essential equipment to providing comfort items for wards, the charity ensures that the hospital can go above and beyond what is possible through NHS funding alone.

Clifton Hospital Fundraiser | nw

All funds raised from the evening will directly support these initiatives, helping to make a tangible difference to the lives of local patients.

The event will take place at Northern Monkey on Dicconson Terrace in Lytham, starting at 7.00pm.

Guests can expect a warm, community-focused atmosphere where music, generosity, and local support come together.

The organisers hope that, if successful, the event could become an annual celebration of community spirit and philanthropy.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend, enjoy the performances and support a cause that directly benefits their local hospital.

This special charity evening is more than just a night of music - it’s an opportunity to show support for Clifton Hospital, celebrate local talent and contribute to the ongoing well-being of patients and their families.

For more information residents can contact The League of Friends of Clifton Hospital or attend the event on Sunday August 31 at 7.00pm at Northern Monkey, Dicconson Terrace, Lytham.