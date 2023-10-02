Amanda Holden has climbed to the very top of Blackpool Tower as part of a charity challenge this morning (Monday, October 2).

The Heart radio presenter scaled the 518ft tower – the North West’s tallest structure – in less than an hour, alongside showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts.

The pair took just 57 minutes and 59 seconds to reach the very top where Amanda grasped the historic flag pole and hung the Heart radio flag next to the Union Jack.

The hair-raising climax was captured by local photographer JC Photography, who flew his drone up to meet brave Amanda as she stood perched at the very top of the Tower.

After reaching the very top, Amanda grasped the flag pole and hung the Heart radio flag as she enjoyed incredible views of Blackpool, the Irish Sea and the Fylde Coast. (Picture by Heart Radio)

The presenter gamely waved to the camera and made a ‘Heart’ sign with her hands as she fixed the radio station’s flag into place atop the iconic tower.

"I was absolutely terrified, my knees and legs went to jelly”

After completing the challenge, Amanda told Heart Radio: “Jamie, I think I should tell you now, they dared me, they said ‘if you go up one more iron sort of curly bit more, we will have gone higher than anyone basically!

"Wing commander Adam Collins from the Red Arrows is the only person to have got as far as me, and now I’ve gone higher than him!

"So I’ve officially gone higher than anyone’s ever been! Honestly, I was absolutely terrified, my knees and legs went to jelly.

“You sort of learn to trust the equipment. I’ve never fainted in my life and when I got to the top, I suddenly thought ‘I’m going to here!’

"Any support I’ll gratefully receive, just donations, that’s all we need, this is for Global’s Make Some Noise, it’s honestly the most terrifying thing I’ve ever done in my life, and I’ve done it for all those small charities.

The stunt is one of five challenges that Amanda and Ashley are taking on this week in aid of Heart’s charity, Make Some Noise.

Amanda and Ashley will take on five challenges this week – one challenge a day – but they only have five hours across the whole week to complete all five tasks.