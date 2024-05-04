All the bands playing at Blackpool's Stanley Park every week until September

You can watch over 40 acts perform for free each week until September...
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th May 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 17:03 BST
You can now enjoy live music every weekend from the bandstand in Stanley Park.

The outdoor gigs are organised by Carole Thaw, a member of the Friends of Stanley Park, and her team of volunteers.

Bands will play each Sunday between 1pm and 4.30pm starting tomorrow (May 5) until September 15.

Admission is free but you are invited to make a small donation to help cover the cost of the event.

Live music at the bandstand in Stanley Park, Blackpool. Picture credit: Elizabeth GommLive music at the bandstand in Stanley Park, Blackpool. Picture credit: Elizabeth Gomm
Live music at the bandstand in Stanley Park, Blackpool. Picture credit: Elizabeth Gomm

May

  • 5th – Graeme King of Bispham, The Jepes
  • 12th – Boomshaka, Northern Alibi
  • 19th – Parka Monkeys the Immediates, Daisy Atkinson
  • 26th – The Bone Idols, Next of Kin

June

  • 2nd – Bob On, Escape the City
  • 9th – Cherished Times, Kind Hearted Thieves, Daisy Atkinson, Harrison Rimmer
  • 16th – Touch the Pearl, Freefly Crew
  • 23rd – Ska Face, Scarlet Carnival
  • 30th – Limbo Days, Georgie Weston, Cloe Velez

July

  • 7th – Rupert Fabulous, waterloo Ladies Choir
  • 7th – Motorcycle Show in the Italian Gardens
  • 14th – 50’s and 60’s event
  • 21st – Maka Paka Party Band, Dan Clarke Acoustic Solo, Simon Clarke keyboard solo
  • 28th – Glam Rockerz, Neon Rain

August

  • 4th – Leap of Faith, Flash Floods
  • 11th – The Cracked, The Casinos
  • 18th – Blackpool Music School
  • 25th – Elvis at the Bandstand
  • 25th – Classic Car Show in the Italian Gardens
  • Mon 26th – Northern Soul DJs

September

  • 1st – The Waiting, The Deal
  • 8th – THROWBACK, The Remedies
  • 15th – Trip Wire, Dave Rutland
