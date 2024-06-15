Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A comedy set in sunny Spain is being staged in St Annes over two weekends this month.

The Lancastrian Players are performing Heatstroke, a comedy by Eric Chappell, best known for writing sitcoms Rising Damp and Duty Free.

The Lancastrian Players are all aboard to sunny Spain for the Eric Chappell comedy, Heatstroke, being staged in St Annes | National World

Sam and Fay Spencer arrive for a holiday in a Spanish villa belonging to Fay’s boss Sidney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam has been down on his luck recently, and then discovers the answer to all his problems in a holdall.

Complications arise following the arrival of actor Howard Booth, his girlfriend Dodie and the mysterious Raynor...

The play is being performed at The Drive Methodist Church hall, on the corner of Clifton Drive South and East Bank Road on Friday/Saturday June 21/22 and Friday/Saturday June 28/29.