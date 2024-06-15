All aboard for comedy by Eric Chappell being staged in Lytham St Annes

By Richard Hunt
Published 15th Jun 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 11:13 BST
A comedy set in sunny Spain is being staged in St Annes over two weekends this month.

The Lancastrian Players are performing Heatstroke, a comedy by Eric Chappell, best known for writing sitcoms Rising Damp and Duty Free.

Sam and Fay Spencer arrive for a holiday in a Spanish villa belonging to Fay’s boss Sidney.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam has been down on his luck recently, and then discovers the answer to all his problems in a holdall.

Complications arise following the arrival of actor Howard Booth, his girlfriend Dodie and the mysterious Raynor...

The play is being performed at The Drive Methodist Church hall, on the corner of Clifton Drive South and East Bank Road on Friday/Saturday June 21/22 and Friday/Saturday June 28/29.

Performances begin at 7.30pm each night and programme tickets on the door cost £7.

