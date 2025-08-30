‘Aladdin: An Enchanted Tale on Ice’ returns to Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Your wish is their command! This December, the talented young skaters of BIDCA – Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association – will bring the magic of Agrabah to life in Aladdin: An Enchanted Tale on Ice at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort.
The show follows the adventures of the kind-hearted thief Aladdin, the elegant Princess Jasmine, and the larger-than-life Genie, with dazzling routines, vibrant costumes and toe-tapping music all performed on the famous Ice Arena stage.
Audiences of all ages will be swept away by the spectacle which promises enchanting choreography and plenty of festive cheer.
Performed by a cast of more than 60 local skaters aged between five and eighteen, BIDCA shows are choreographed by professional coaches and combine entertainment with charity.
Under the motto ‘Children Helping Children,’ the organisation raises funds for local causes including Brian House, Boathouse Youth, and Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, making every ticket part of something meaningful.
BIDCA has a proud history of nurturing skating talent. Many performers who began their journey with the group have gone on to skate professionally for companies such as Disney On Ice, appear on television shows like Dancing on Ice and perform in Blackpool’s prestigious Hot Ice.
Watching a BIDCA show means seeing the stars of the future in action.
For families and visitors from across the country, BIDCA’s ice shows are a highlight of the Christmas season.
With a tradition stretching back more than 80 years, past performances have included beloved stories such as Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, and last year’s Snow White.
Popularity continues to soar with over 1,000 tickets sold in the first weekend alone for this year’s production.
Aladdin: An Enchanted Tale on Ice runs from Saturday December 6 through to Boxing Day at the Pleasure Beach Arena.
The show combines professional production values with youthful energy, colour and music all while supporting local charities on the Fylde Coast.
Tickets are priced from £10 and can be purchased online via the Pleasure Beach Arena website or in person at the Box Office.
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a magical, family-friendly festive experience while supporting talented local performers and giving back to the community.