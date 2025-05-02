Agatha Christie production in St Annes offers timely 1940s theme

By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd May 2025, 15:32 BST
Three plays in one night by the ‘Queen of Crime’, a timely 1940s theme and live performances from a crooner as well!

The Lancastrian Players are performing ‘Murder in the Studio’, a trio of plays written for the radio by Agatha Christie.

They will be performed by the cast in the manner of a broadcast for radio, with microphones and an array of special sound effects.

The Lancastrian Players are performing Murder in the Studio by Agatha Christie | TheLancastrians

The opening play, ‘Personal Call’, sees a man answering the phone to a chilling ,essage. But how and why is it happening?

In the second offering, Yellow Iris, we are reintroduced to our old friend Hercules Poirot, the legendary Belgian sleuth. He is on another case - but can he identify the killer before they strike again?

And in the third play. ‘Butter in a Lordly Dish’, prominent barrister Sir Luke Enderby finds himself embroiled in a gruesome murder case related to a serial killer he previously prosecuted. -with unexpected results!

For this production, the Lancstrians are joined by crooner Rob Handford, who will be performing songs from the 1940s live on the night.

With the play set in the 1940s, it is certainly timely, given the forthcoming VE Day celebrations over the next week.

Audience members are welcome to attend in 1940s clothing if they wish!

Where and when is it?

Murder in the Studio will be performed at the Drive Methodist Church hall, on the corner of Eastbank Road and Clifton Drive North, St Annes.

Performances are on Friday/Saturday May 9/10 and Friday/Saturday May 16/17, at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are available on the door, priced at £7 each, including tea or coffee.

