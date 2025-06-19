Looking for ways to keep the kids entertained this summer without breaking the bank? Affinity Lancashire in Fleetwood has you covered with its jam packed summer of fun running from 19 July to 31 August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With free events every week it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy family time, soak up some sunshine and explore the outlet’s many shops and eateries.

From Minecraft Day with the Pinata Cod Club to Dino Day hosted by the Little Cod Club, children will have the chance to enjoy themed experiences full of games, creativity and learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun doesn’t stop there. A wicked weekend promises magical moments with special character meet and greets, appearances from the Bubble Fairy and even a wicked cupcake workshop - ideal for a sweet treat.

Affinity Lancashire outlet summer of fun with a full list of free events happening from 19 July - 31 August. | nw

Superhero fans can look forward to meeting Spiderman, while animal lovers won’t want to miss the Gorilla Encounters, bringing a touch of the wild to Fleetwood. Families can also enjoy a range of classic activities including mini crazy golf, face painting and the return of the ever popular miniature bus rides, which have become a firm favourite.

Also making an appearance this summer are the Flowerpot People, Billy Sparks Entertainment and a lineup of seaside shows, promising nostalgic fun for all ages.

Artisan Street will also be back with local crafts and goodies - perfect for picking up a unique gift or treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Affinity Lancashire is an outlet shopping centre set against the picturesque Fleetwood harbour marina with stunning views over Morecambe Bay. With over 40 famous name brands offering discounts of up to 60% and a nautical-themed indoor and outdoor play area, all by the historic dockyard, this little outlet village is the perfect place to relax and indulge with the whole family.

Affinity Lancashire is making sure the fun is accessible for everyone. With free parking, dog friendly spaces and plenty of great food and drink options. It’s an ideal summer day out.

Affinity Lancashire will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a vibrant weekend of free family fun on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July.

Originally opened in 1995 as Freeport Fleetwood, the outlet shopping village has evolved into a thriving destination with over 40 top brand stores, offering up to 60% off RRP year-round.

To mark this milestone the centre is hosting a packed schedule of entertainment, including live music, fairground rides, circus workshops, face painting, walkabout acts, and the popular 'Spin to Win' game. The celebration is set to run from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, promising a memorable experience for all visitors.

Keep an eye on their website for a full event listings and updates: Affinity Lancashire. There’s even more to be announced including the full Bank Holiday Wicked Weekend line-up.