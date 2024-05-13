Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The acclaimed, West End production The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be heading to Blackpool as part of the iconic novel’s 75th anniversary year: below is everything we know so far.

The celebrated production of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which was loved by audiences and critics alike during its critically-acclaimed West End run last year, will embark on a major new tour of the UK & Ireland next year and it is coming to Blackpool.

C.S. Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950 and since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold, making it one of the top ten best-selling books of all time.

In the latest stage adaption of the book, step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

When is it coming to Blackpool?

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be visiting the Winter Gardens Blackpool from between July 29 and August 2 2025.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be visiting Blackpool next summer.

What has been said about the tour?

Producer Chris Harper said: ‘We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.’

Director Michael Fentiman added: ‘I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.’

Who stars in the show?

Casting will be announced in due course.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are on sale across the tour. For all information on venues and ticketing details, visit www.lionwitchonstage.com.

Where else will the show be touring?

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will play in Leeds through Christmas 2024, and in 2025 is scheduled to visit Leicester Curve, Cardiff Millennium Centre, Liverpool Empire, Theatre Royal Newcastle, Theatre Royal Brighton, Orchard Theatre Dartford, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Princess Theatre Torquay, Wycombe Swan Theatre, Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, Grand Opera House York, Grand Opera House Belfast, Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, Regent Theatre Stoke-on-Trent, King’s Theatre Glasgow, His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen, Eden Court Highlands Inverness, Norwich Theatre Royal, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre, Winter Gardens Blackpool, Venue Cymru Llandudno, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Aylesbury Waterside and Sunderland Empire.

Further venues and dates will be confirmed.

What are the production details?

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson.

The Set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, Composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, the Choreographer is Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, the Lighting Designer is Jack Knowles, the Sound Designer is Tom Marshall, the Puppetry Director is Toby Olié, the Puppetry Designer is Max Humphries, the Aerial Director is Gwen Hales, the Illusionist is Chris Fisher, the Casting Director is Will Burton CDG and the Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Designer is Susanna Peretz.