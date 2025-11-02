A killer line-up: Heathers, Horrible Histories and Dreamcoat stars light up Blackpool Grand

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT
Excitement is building at Blackpool Grand Theatre which has announced three dazzling new shows guaranteed to thrill, charm and delight audiences throughout next year.

This upcoming season promises something for everyone - where school gets sinister, history gets hilariously gruesome and dreams come stitched in technicolour.

Together, these productions add even more sparkle to the Grand’s already vibrant programme, blending hit musicals, family favourites and spectacular live entertainment that showcase the very best of British theatre.

Leading the line-up is the triumphant return of Heathers The Musical, back by phenomenal demand after its previous sell-out success.

Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians by Birmingham Stage Company.placeholder image
Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians by Birmingham Stage Company. | Photo by Mark Douet

The cult-classic stage sensation that conquered the West End and Broadway will bring its killer mix of dark comedy, razor-sharp wit and infectious pop-rock score to Blackpool for one electrifying week - from 27 to 31 October 2026.

Expect chaos and catchy tunes as Veronica, JD and the Heathers reign supreme in a wickedly funny and gloriously twisted tale of teenage rebellion. It’s the ultimate Halloween treat - clever, shocking and outrageously fun.

For families, the ever-popular Horrible Histories Live on Stage returns with The Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians, running 15 to 18 October 2026.

Expect gruesome facts, side-splitting humour and astonishing 3D effects that bring history’s wildest characters to life.

Rounding off the trio is Dreamcoat Stars on 11 October 2026 - a glittering celebration of musical theatre’s greatest hits.

A killer line-up: Heathers, Horrible Histories and Dreamcoat stars set to light up Blackpool Grandplaceholder image
A killer line-up: Heathers, Horrible Histories and Dreamcoat stars set to light up Blackpool Grand | third party

Performed by a stellar West End cast, it bursts with colour, harmony and joy featuring songs from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat alongside timeless musical favourites.

Together, these shows perfectly capture the magic of Blackpool Grand Theatre - where murder, mummies and musicals share the stage in spectacular style.

Expect Heathers to slay, Horrible Histories to dig up the laughs and Dreamcoat Stars to dazzle in every shade of showbiz sparkle.

Tickets are on sale now from the Blackpool Grand Theatre Box Office and online at blackpoolgrand.co.uk. Early booking is highly recommended.

