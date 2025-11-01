Hobbyist photographer Robert Lambert has shared a stunning series of images from Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Halloween event, Journey to Hell, capturing the eerie atmosphere, dramatic lighting and spine-chilling performances that make it one of the resort’s most anticipated seasonal highlights.

Robert described the experience as “a photographer’s dream - especially for those who love performance, drama, gore or low-light photography.”

He praised the professionalism and energy of the cast and crew, saying there was “always something to photograph” throughout the night.

His striking collection showcases the creativity and theatrical flair of the event, from haunting walk-through scenes to the haunting detail in every costume and set.

The Pleasure Beach’s Halloween spectacular continues to draw thrill-seekers and creatives alike, proving that even in the shadows, Blackpool knows how to put on a show.