A popular annual St Annes event took place this weekend as children and families were out in their hundreds to enjoy the entertainment.

St Annes Carnival is a fun, community day out for all the family which hopes to raise more surplus funds for local charities.

The event took place from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 June at Ashton Gardens with this year’s being ‘Circus’.

The traditional weekend began with a parade through the town at 10.30am on Saturday morning and then into Ashton Gardens for family fun during the weekend.

The Crowning of the Carnival Queen took place in the Gardens at 1.15pm.

Over the whole weekend there were many stalls, games, children’s rides and bouncy castles as well as entertainment provided by local schools, youth groups, musicians and singers. #