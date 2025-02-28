Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast to see in Spring.

Central Lancashire

First up in Preston, Laughter at the Lounge Comedy Club is on at the Guild Hall on Friday, March 7.

Hosted by Chris Booker, the line-up is expected to be Scott Bennett, Kate Martin and Adam Flood although changes can be made at short notice.

The event is on between 8 and 9pm and is suitable for over 18s only.

Tickets are £20 each.

Plenty of comedy on offer next week in Central Lancashire. Main image: Ed Patrick. Inset: Chris Booker, Scott Bennett, Kate Martin and Adam Flood. | Show posters

In Chorley, the comedian, NHS anaesthetist and author Ed Patrick is performing at Chorley Theatre on Thursday, March 6.

In his latest show called ‘Catch your breath’, Ed promises to inject Chorley with a gut-punch hilarious show about becoming a junior doctor, the NHS, the pitfalls of modern medicine and the power of questioning it.

Starting at 8pm, tickets are £14 each.

Fylde Coast

Over on the Fylde Coast, the Spitfire Visitor Centre in Blackpool is holding it’s first public open day of 2025 on Saturday, March 8.

After this, the open days will continue every Saturday- Tuesday from 10:00am to 4:00pm up until late November.

The centre has been developed to ensure that the sights, sounds and equipment of the era are brought back to life, to give visitors a valuable insight to the realities of fighting on the ground, as well as in the air during the dark years of WWII.

Adult tickets are £10 and child tickets for those between ages 6 and 16 are £6.

Boys From The Blackstuff is then on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Wednesday, March 5 and Saturday, March 8.

This gritty live production of Alan Bleasdale’s darkly comic drama from renowned screenwriter and playwright James Graham stars various well known faces from TV.

Set in 1980s Liverpool, expect a no-holds-barred portrayal of a community’s fight for survival.

Tickets start from £15.

Three of the top things to do on the Fylde Coast next week. | various

Finally in Thornton Cleveleys, the Trinity Hospice Walk is taking place at Poolfoot Farm on Saturday, March 8.

Raising money for the hospice, this year there will be two challenges taking place on the same night.

First up will be the new challenge- lego walk- which will see brave participants walk barefoot over 10,000 lego bricks.

After this, the firewalk is back which again sees brave people walk across hot wooden embers burning at over 1200 degrees Fahrenheit.

To register for the lego walk the entry fee is £10 and the firewalk is £25 or you can register for both events for £30.

Lego walkers must arrive for their brief at 4pm followed straight away by the challenge whilst firewalks arrive at 5pm and take on the challenge at 6:15.