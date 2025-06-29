43 fabulous pictures from the Lytham Club Day 2025

On Saturday, June 28, one of the biggest and best loved events on the Fylde Coast calendar - Lytham Club Day - returned for another year.

The proud local tradition brought together floats, music and dance for a fun-packed day featuring the iconic procession, a classic car parade and a multitude of performances.

Photographer Jude Tolson headed down on the day to caputure the wonderful scenes which you can flick through with the gallery below.

1 . Lytham Club Day 1 Take a look at 43 photos from the Lytham Club Day | Jude Tolson Photo Sales

2 . Lytham Club Day 2 The Poulton Gala Queen 2025, Abigail Kirk | Tolson Jude Photo Sales

3 . Lytham Club Day 3 Very pretty in pink girls! | Jude Tolson Photo Sales

4 . Lytham Club Day 4 St Annes Carnival Queen Holly | Jude Tolson Photo: Photo Sales

5 . Lytham Club Day 5 It was also the Rose Queen Festival | Jude Tolson Photo Sales

6 . Lytham Club Day 6 Lytham & Ansdell Royal British Legion branch | Jude Tolson Photo Sales