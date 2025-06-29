43 fabulous pictures from the Lytham Club Day 2025

On Saturday, June 28, one of the biggest and best loved events on the Fylde Coast calendar - Lytham Club Day - returned for another year.
The proud local tradition brought together floats, music and dance for a fun-packed day featuring the iconic procession, a classic car parade and a multitude of performances.
Photographer Jude Tolson headed down on the day to caputure the wonderful scenes which you can flick through with the gallery below.
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.