Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Take a look below at 43 fabulous pictures from the Lytham Club Day 2025.

On Saturday, June 28, one of the biggest and best loved events on the Fylde Coast calendar - Lytham Club Day - returned for another year.

The proud local tradition brought together floats, music and dance for a fun-packed day featuring the iconic procession, a classic car parade and a multitude of performances.

Photographer Jude Tolson headed down on the day to caputure the wonderful scenes which you can flick through with the gallery below.

1. Lytham Club Day 1

Take a look at 43 photos from the Lytham Club Day | Jude Tolson

The Poulton Gala Queen 2025, Abigail Kirk

2. Lytham Club Day 2

The Poulton Gala Queen 2025, Abigail Kirk | Tolson Jude

Very pretty in pink girls!

3. Lytham Club Day 3

Very pretty in pink girls! | Jude Tolson

St Annes Carnival Queen Holly

4. Lytham Club Day 4

St Annes Carnival Queen Holly | Jude Tolson Photo:

It was also the Rose Queen Festival

5. Lytham Club Day 5

It was also the Rose Queen Festival | Jude Tolson

Lytham & Ansdell Royal British Legion branch

6. Lytham Club Day 6

Lytham & Ansdell Royal British Legion branch | Jude Tolson

