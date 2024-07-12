The National Festival of Making has become a firm fixture in the cultural calendar of Blackburn and Darwen as over 40 thousand visitors enjoyed events and activities at 24 venues in the town last weekend.

The popular and critically acclaimed celebration of the past, present and future of making and manufacturing is set to return next year on 5 & 6 July 2025.

All ages took part in over 75 workshops, almost all of which were free, and visited the many exhibitions, installations, markets and talks that took place across the town centre.

This included a sold out ‘in conversation’ event with Patrick Grant, supporter of the festival, and his co-judge on the BBC series The Great British Sewing Bee, Esme Young.

Councillor Phil Riley, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “We really are incredibly proud to host the National Festival of Making here in Blackburn.

“Once again, it has been an absolute triumph with record crowds enjoying everything that the festival and the town has to offer.

“This really is partnership working at its very best - a wonderful showcase of our strong and ever developing cultural offer here in Blackburn with Darwen and I'd like to wholeheartedly thank the team for another absolutely brilliant event.”

