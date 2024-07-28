Hundreds of families gathered in Preston to take part in a day of performances and activities at Lancs Fest 2024.

The festival, which took place at Avenham and Miller Park, on Saturday July 27, delivered a day full of spectacular musical performances.

There were also a number of arts and crafts stalls which offered activities such as facepainting and other free workshops.

Several food and drink stalls were also present at the festival making sure attendees were well fed throughout the day.

