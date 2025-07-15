29 spectacular photos from the Hot Ice Show at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool

The show, which features Olympic and Dancing on Ice stars, as well as flameballs, jets and plumes, runs from July 10 to September 13 at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool.

Audiences can take in a 50 minute matinee performance, or a two-hour evening show every day apart from Sundays - and the matinee is free to watch if you have Pleasure Beach tickets.

Otherwise standing tickets are £10 or seated tickets start at £15 seated and can be booked here or by calling the box office on 01253 341707.

Whether you’re yet to see the show yet or simply want to relive it, take a look below at 29 photos from the Hot Ice Show...

You can also read our editor’s review of the show here.

