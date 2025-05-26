It was appropriate that the event in aid of the Blue Skies Hospital Fund took place under dazzling blue skies on one of the loveliest days of the years so far – and the conditions certainly brought the spectators out, with scores eager to get a view of the colourful craft on the water.
Teams of 17 each took part and it is hoped the event will have raised a good sum for the Blue Skies charity, which, In partnership with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, enhances the provision of patient care for public benefit.
These 29 fun, action-packed pictures capture the teams making a splash for the good cause...
1. Crowds flocked to Fairhaven Lake to enjoy the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival
Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross
2. Colourful craft - and crew - were the order of the day at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake
Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross
Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross
4. Dragon boat racing on Fairhaven Lake brought out the crowds in glorious sunshine – and helped boost the coffers of a worthy cause
Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross
Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross
6. It was action on the water all the way at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake
Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross
