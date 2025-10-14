Blackpool’s iconic seafront sparkled even brighter as more than 2,000 people took part in the annual Blackpool Glow Walk raising a remarkable £50,000 to support Trinity Hospice. The charity event saw families and friends come together under the world-famous illuminations to walk in memory of loved ones.

Originally postponed due to Storm Amy the Glow Walk returned a week later and the change didn’t dampen spirits. Walkers gathered on the Comedy Carpet before setting off along the Promenade, many with glowing accessories and colourful lights to shine through the night. Participants could choose between a 2.5-mile or five-mile route, each rewarded at the finish line with a commemorative medal and a well-earned sense of pride.

Event Manager, Kayleigh Penn, said: “It’s wonderful that those who were unable to come on Friday are still completing their walk virtually – walking in their own time in a place that is meaningful to them – in support of local hospice care.

“We’re thrilled that this event has raised so much, allowing Trinity to continue to provide its exceptional care and support to people across the Fylde coast. It’s especially meaningful to us as Trinity celebrates 40 years of care in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.”

