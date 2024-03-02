News you can trust since 1873
25 stars performing in Lancashire this month, inc Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Russell Kane & Marc Almond

Looking for some entertainment this March? Well here are all the stars performing in Lancashire over the next month...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 12:01 GMT

From rap artists like Bad Boy Chiller Crew, to comedians like Russell Kane and Tim Vine, or music legends like Marc Almond or Big Country, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed twenty five stars performing in Lancashire this March including where and when you can see them.

25 celebrities performing in Lancashire in March

1. Stars performing in Lancashire

The comedian and BGT winner is bringing his new show 'Bigger' to the Chorley Theatre on March 3

2. Jon Courtenay

The comedian and BGT winner is bringing his new show 'Bigger' to the Chorley Theatre on March 3

The comedian is bringing 'The Rob Auton Show' to Chorley Theatre on March 6

3. Rob Auton

The comedian is bringing 'The Rob Auton Show' to Chorley Theatre on March 6

The comedian brings his show ‘Collaborator’ to The Dukes between March 7 - March 9

4. Daniel Kitson

The comedian brings his show ‘Collaborator’ to The Dukes between March 7 - March 9

The podcast star/comedian brings his new show ‘Waterslide’ to the Chorley Theatre on March 8

5. Jamie Hutchinson

The podcast star/comedian brings his new show ‘Waterslide’ to the Chorley Theatre on March 8

The rap collective are performing at King George’s Hall, Blackburn on March 9

6. Bad Boy Chiller Crew

The rap collective are performing at King George’s Hall, Blackburn on March 9

