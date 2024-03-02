From rap artists like Bad Boy Chiller Crew, to comedians like Russell Kane and Tim Vine, or music legends like Marc Almond or Big Country, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed twenty five stars performing in Lancashire this March including where and when you can see them.

1 . Stars performing in Lancashire 25 celebrities performing in Lancashire in March

2 . Jon Courtenay The comedian and BGT winner is bringing his new show 'Bigger' to the Chorley Theatre on March 3

3 . Rob Auton The comedian is bringing 'The Rob Auton Show' to Chorley Theatre on March 6

4 . Daniel Kitson The comedian brings his show 'Collaborator' to The Dukes between March 7 - March 9

5 . Jamie Hutchinson The podcast star/comedian brings his new show 'Waterslide' to the Chorley Theatre on March 8

6 . Bad Boy Chiller Crew The rap collective are performing at King George's Hall, Blackburn on March 9