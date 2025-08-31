Held across four stages, with The Empress Ballroom housing its main stage, the festival boasts a thrilling line-up of British and US stars.
American country star Brittney Spencer headlined Saturday night, while Cornwall’s Sam Palladio thrilled crowds of Friday and Northern Irish singer Janet Devlin is set to headline Sunday’s show.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures...
The British Country Music Festival at the Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens
Demi Marriner & band
Demi Marriner & band | Dave Nelson
Sam Palladio
Sam Palladio | Dave Nelson
Sam Palladio
The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens
The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens