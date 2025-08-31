23 showstopping scenes as British Country Music Festival returns to Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 31st Aug 2025, 12:21 BST

The British Country Music Festival is rocking Blackpool’s Winter Gardens with three days of showstopping live music this weekend.

Held across four stages, with The Empress Ballroom housing its main stage, the festival boasts a thrilling line-up of British and US stars.

American country star Brittney Spencer headlined Saturday night, while Cornwall’s Sam Palladio thrilled crowds of Friday and Northern Irish singer Janet Devlin is set to headline Sunday’s show.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures...

Demi Marriner & band

1. The British Country Music Festival at the Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens

Demi Marriner & band | Dave Nelson

The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens

2. The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens

The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens | Dave Nelson

Sam Palladio

3. The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens

Sam Palladio | Dave Nelson

Sam Palladio

4. The British Country Music Festival

Sam Palladio | Dave Nelson

The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens

5. The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens

The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens | Dave Nelson

The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens

6. The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens

The British Country Music Festival, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens | Dave Nelson

