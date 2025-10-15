The iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool played host to the latest round of Britain's Got Talent auditions, drawing fans eager to see the star-studded panel in action. Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and newcomer KSI were joined by hosts Ant and Dec for a day filled with dazzling performances and memorable moments.

The event showcased a variety of acts, from singers and dancers to magicians and acrobats, each vying for a coveted spot in the next stage of the competition. The atmosphere was electric with the audience's enthusiasm matching the energy of the performers.

Check out 23 faces who auditioned in front of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI at Britain's Got Talent in Blackpool.

1 . 23 people who auditioned in front of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon & KSI | FremantleMedia Ltd / Stacey Osborne Photo Sales

2 . 23 people who auditioned in front of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon & KSI | FremantleMedia Ltd / Stacey Osborne Photo Sales

3 . 23 people who auditioned in front of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon & KSI | FremantleMedia Ltd / Stacey Osborne Photo Sales

4 . 23 people who auditioned in front of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon & KSI | FremantleMedia Ltd / Stacey Osborne Photo Sales

5 . 23 people who auditioned in front of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon & KSI | FremantleMedia Ltd / Stacey Osborne Photo Sales