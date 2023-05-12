2:22 – A Ghost Story at Blackpool Grand

“There’s something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time…"Danny Robins’ critically acclaimed 2:22 – A Ghost Story will slip into Blackpool Grand from Tuesday 23 to Saturday 27 April 2024 for one week only. This terrifying theatrical phenomenon is not to be missed on its very first UK tour! Book your seats now!2:22 – A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist. His slick supernatural tale has wowed the West End -opening to rave reviews in summer 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre, winning the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Play and starring huge household names throughout its smash-hit run so far including Lily Allen, Jake Wood, Giovanni Fletcher, Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis and Cheryl. This exciting new UK tour of the celebrity-packed chiller will be directed by Matthew Dunster & Isabel Marr with star casting still to be announced… Watch this space!Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up until 2:22... and then they’ll know.What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?2:22 – A Ghost Story playwright Danny Robins said: “Over the last year I have had so many people asking me on social media when we are going to bring 2:22 out on tour. That moment has finally arrived. I’m so pleased to announce that EVEN MORE audiences across the UK will be able to experience the spine-tingling thrills of 2:22 - A Ghost Story. I can guarantee that every audience, from Truro to Aberdeen, will laugh, scream, cry, and jump out of their seats at this ghostly tale. Do you dare come and watch? We can't wait to see you!”Danny Robins’ 2:22 - A Ghost Story is not to be missed and is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday 23 to Saturday 27 April 2024 with evening and matinee performances. Star casting to be announced.Tickets from £15.50 with some concessions available.Age recommendation 12+Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings or call the box office on 01253 290 190 for bookings and further information.