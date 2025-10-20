19 of the most amazing and colourful pictures of Diwali celebrations in Blackpool

The Festival Tower Headland lit brilliantly against the autumn night sky and served as the backdrop for one of the most visually stunning celebrations of the year. With crowds gathered along the Comedy Carpet, colour was everywhere from traditional Indian sarees to bright stage lighting and intricate rangoli art underfoot.

The evening’s festivities were hosted by the Fylde Coast Hindu Society alongside Blackpool Council and Visit Blackpool and offered an explosion of visual spectacle. Dancers in shimmering costumes from Indian, Chinese, Nepalese, Brazilian and Spanish traditions lit up the stage.

Chairman of the Fylde Coast Hindu Society, Mr. Chirag Khajuria, said: “Last night was a true celebration of community, culture, and togetherness. Diwali reminds us that light always triumphs over darkness, and seeing so many people from different backgrounds celebrating side by side was incredibly heartwarming. Our message is simple - whether it’s Diwali, Christmas, or any other festival, when we come together, life becomes brighter and more magical.”