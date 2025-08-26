19 amazing pictures as thousands take to Blackpool Promenade for Ride the Lights 2025

Blackpool hosted one of the most magical nights on its calendar with the return of Ride The Lights, giving cyclists a sneak preview of this year’s Illuminations along the six-mile Promenade.

For one night only the route from Starr Gate to Red Bank Road was closed to traffic, allowing bikes of all shapes and sizes to enjoy the seafront safely. The event ran from 7 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday August 26, three days before the official Illuminations switch-on by pop singer Olly Murs, providing a free family-friendly evening suitable for all ages.

Participants were treated to a first look at several new features in this year’s display. Highlights included Wild Light by Robert E. Fuller, transforming the promenade into an illuminated wildlife gallery and Lusch Puppy by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, featuring regal, tongue-in-cheek canine portraits.

Jason Wilsher-Mills’ LOVE depicted a touching story of two characters growing up in Blackpool, while My Dog Sighs’ HUG presented twelve colourful Everyman characters. Later in the season visitors can also see Guardians of the North, three towering dragon sculptures with interactive lighting, and the 11.2-metre Space Canopy, creating even more spectacular displays along the promenade.

Ride The Lights marked the start of the extended Illuminations season which will run until January 4 2026.

