Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 18:09 BST

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this September? Well here are all the celebrities performing in Lancashire over the next month...

From global music stars like David Essex, to top comedians such as Paddy McGuinness, and even some sporting legends in Lord Ian Botham and Sir Geoff Hurst, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this September for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 17 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

1. Stars coming to Lancashire in September

The band bring their show ‘Turn Back The Clock’ to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on September 5

2. Johnny Hates Jazz

The singer brings his ‘World of my own tour’ to the Darwen Library Theatre on September 5

3. Chris Helme (pictured in orange as part of the group Seahorses)

The drag star brings their tour ‘Material Girl’ to the Darwen Library Theatre on September 7

4. Baga Chipz

The cricketer turned pundit and politician is hosting an ‘Evening with’ event at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on September 9

5. Lord Ian Botham

The comedian is bringing her show ‘I Gave You Milk To Drink’ to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on September 10

6. Fern Brady

