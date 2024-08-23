From global music stars like David Essex, to top comedians such as Paddy McGuinness, and even some sporting legends in Lord Ian Botham and Sir Geoff Hurst, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this September for live performances.
There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.
Below we have listed 17 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.
You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in August here [September version coming next week].
1. Stars coming to Lancashire in September
Four of the stars taking to the stage in Lancashire this September | Getty
2. Johnny Hates Jazz
The band bring their show ‘Turn Back The Clock’ to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on September 5 | Getty Images for Greentech Festi
3. Chris Helme (pictured in orange as part of the group Seahorses)
The singer brings his ‘World of my own tour’ to the Darwen Library Theatre on September 5 | Getty Images
4. Baga Chipz
The drag star brings their tour ‘Material Girl’ to the Darwen Library Theatre on September 7 | Getty Images
5. Lord Ian Botham
The cricketer turned pundit and politician is hosting an ‘Evening with’ event at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on September 9 | Getty Images for GFI
6. Fern Brady
The comedian is bringing her show ‘I Gave You Milk To Drink’ to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on September 10 | Show poster
