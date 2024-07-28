Hundreds of people gathered at a new family festival called Wanderland, held in Poulton-le-Fylde yesterday.

The festival, which took place at Cottom Hall Fields, delivered a day full of live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.

Some of the performances included Hey Duggee’s 10th birthday, a performance from Mr Bloom, CBeebies favourite gardener as well as a live karaoke party with Massaoke.

There was also the Wyldwood, Dreamfields and the Fun Field for walkabout acts, activities, selfie stations, rides, games, free gifts to create and take home.

1 . Wanderland Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Wanderland 1 Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Wanderland 2 CBeebies favourite gardener Mr Bloom on stage. Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Wanderland 3 Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

5 . Wanderland 4 Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

6 . Wanderland 5 Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson Photo Sales