Hundreds of people gathered at a new family festival called Wanderland, held in Poulton-le-Fylde yesterday.
The festival, which took place at Cottom Hall Fields, delivered a day full of live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.
Some of the performances included Hey Duggee’s 10th birthday, a performance from Mr Bloom, CBeebies favourite gardener as well as a live karaoke party with Massaoke.
There was also the Wyldwood, Dreamfields and the Fun Field for walkabout acts, activities, selfie stations, rides, games, free gifts to create and take home.
1. Wanderland
Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.
Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.
CBeebies favourite gardener Mr Bloom on stage.
Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.
Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.
Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.
