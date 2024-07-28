17 spectacular pictures of Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jul 2024, 14:38 BST

This new family festival saw hundreds of people attend a day full of performances and fun activities!

Hundreds of people gathered at a new family festival called Wanderland, held in Poulton-le-Fylde yesterday.

The festival, which took place at Cottom Hall Fields, delivered a day full of live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.

Some of the performances included Hey Duggee’s 10th birthday, a performance from Mr Bloom, CBeebies favourite gardener as well as a live karaoke party with Massaoke.

There was also the Wyldwood, Dreamfields and the Fun Field for walkabout acts, activities, selfie stations, rides, games, free gifts to create and take home.

Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.

1. Wanderland

Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson

2. Wanderland 1

Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson

CBeebies favourite gardener Mr Bloom on stage. Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council.

3. Wanderland 2

CBeebies favourite gardener Mr Bloom on stage. Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson

4. Wanderland 3

Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson

5. Wanderland 4

Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson

6. Wanderland 5

Family fun at Wanderland, a new family festival at Cottom Hall Fields, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with live music, performances, crafts and workshops, organised by Wyre Council. | Michelle Adamson

Related topics:PeopleMusicCBeebiesPoulton

