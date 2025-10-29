17 amazingly colourful pictures of the Carnival Magic at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Audiences were captivated by a parade of extraordinary illuminated puppets, including the majestic Queen Bee, the ethereal Rimmon the Water Nymph, a playful Elf, and larger-than-life fire-breathing beasts. Each character lit up the ballroom with imagination and wonder, while dancers in glowing carnival costumes moved to infectious beats from around the world. As the performance built to its breathtaking crescendo, more than 50 performers flooded the dance floor in a grand finale of light, sound, and movement that left the crowd cheering.