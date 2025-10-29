17 amazingly colourful pictures of the Carnival Magic at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:36 GMT

On Sunday the Tower Ballroom was once again transformed by Carnival Magic, a spellbinding celebration of music, puppetry and dance.

The event brought together professional and community performers in a dazzling fusion of global carnival traditions.

Audiences were captivated by a parade of extraordinary illuminated puppets, including the majestic Queen Bee, the ethereal Rimmon the Water Nymph, a playful Elf, and larger-than-life fire-breathing beasts. Each character lit up the ballroom with imagination and wonder, while dancers in glowing carnival costumes moved to infectious beats from around the world. As the performance built to its breathtaking crescendo, more than 50 performers flooded the dance floor in a grand finale of light, sound, and movement that left the crowd cheering.

Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival

1.

Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival | National World

Photo Sales
Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival

2.

Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival | National World

Photo Sales
Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival

3.

Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival | National World

Photo Sales
Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival

4.

Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival | National World

Photo Sales
Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival

5.

Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival | National World

Photo Sales
Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival

6.

Carnival Magic by Global Grooves at the Tower Ballroom for the Lightpool Festival | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireDancers
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice