17 amazing pictures of 1940's Day in Lytham

The free, family-friendly event brought wartime-era music, dance, living history displays, vintage vehicles and themed stalls, alongside a bustling entertainment marquee filled with performances across both days.

The programme mixed nostalgia with community spirit, featuring WWII military equipment displays, a replica Spitfire, re-enactors, charity stands, and plenty of opportunities for visitors to join in the dancing and singalongs. The weekend once again proved why it has become such a highlight in the Fylde events calendar, drawing crowds from near and far, many dressed in vintage outfits to add to the atmosphere.

Local businesses also joined in the fun. The Breakfast Room at The Rooms Lytham transformed into Café René from the sitcom ’Allo ’Allo!, complete with themed props and playful wartime banter alongside its popular breakfasts. The added touches of creativity across the town gave visitors plenty to enjoy beyond the main event on the Green.

Whether for the history, the entertainment, or simply the unique chance to experience a slice of 1940s nostalgia, the weekend delivered a warm and memorable celebration that brought the community together in style.

