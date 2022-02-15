Here is our tribute to 16 of the more well-known names linked to the area. This is not a definitive list – just a flavour of what we have had to offer the worlds of music, theatre, broadcasting, sport and beyond.
1. Alfie Boe
English tenor and star of musical theatre Alfred Giovanni Roncalli Boe OBE, better known as Alfie Boe, was born in Blackpool and raised in Fleetwood. A long with music and TV success the singer has also starred in numerous Broadway and West End musicals, including, La Bohme and Les Misrables.
2. Zoe Ball
Television and radio personality Zoe Louise Ball was the first female host of both The Radio 1 Breakfast Show and The Radio 2 Breakfast Show - but did you know she was from Blackpool?
3. Jenna Coleman
Blackpool born Jenna got her big acting break when she landed the role ofJasmine Thomas in Emmerdale in 2005. Since then she has gone on to star in BBC's Doctor Who and played Queen Victoria in ITV's period drama Victoria.
4. Jane Couch
Fleetwood born Jane Couch paved the way for female boxers after became the first officially licensed British female boxer in 1998. Jane went on to win numerous world titles and was awarded an MBE in 2007.