15 pictures of D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Blackpool

In the past week, Blackpool has hosted a number of events and services to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

These events were put on to honour the remarkable bravery and sacrifices of those who played a crucial role in the historic Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II.

Events included a small service of reflection at Fylde Memorial Arboretum as well as the 'Ringing out for Peace' initiative, which saw local churches and town halls chime their bells in remembrance.

There was also the "Shadows in the Sand" event which saw people create powerful sand art using stencils to portray life-sized soldiers on the beach.

The images gradually faded with the tide, symbolising our remembrance of these extraordinary individuals.

Following this was a “Seaside Reflection Mile-Walk” which started on the beach, headed to Central Pier before turning round and walking towards North Pier.

A piper led the walk, evoking memories of William (Bill) Millin's historic march 80 years ago.

To end the commemoration of D-Day, was a "Lighting of the Beacon of Peace" Ceremony.

After being lit, the Beacon of Peace – a powerful beam of light – shone over the Irish Sea, symbolising the emergence of peace from the darkness of war.

