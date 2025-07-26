15 awesome pictures from Bispham Gala

From procession and live music to a bustling funfair and even ringside wrestling the event delighted families, friends and local groups alike.

This year’s Bispham with Norbreck Gala, held Friday 18 to Sunday July 20, once again brought the neighbourhood alive with colour, noise and camaraderie. Friday evening kicked off with the funfair opening from 6pm, offering rides, games and stalls that set a festive tone for the weekend ahead.

Saturday marked the highlight: the grand procession winding through Bispham and Norbreck at 1pm. Participants embraced the festival’s fancy-dress theme, adorning prams, bicycles, and even mobility scooters in imaginative past-present-future styles, with judging from noon. On-field entertainment included a heartwarming dog show, a live-music stage supported by Coastal Radio, and plenty of food stalls - from ice-cream and coffee to craft vendors worth browsing.

Sunday kept the momentum going. The funfair stayed open until 6pm, accompanied by family-friendly entertainment and community stalls. A surprise addition? W3L wrestling brought lively action to the arena, giving spectators an edge-of-your-seat finale to the festivities.

From its beginnings in 1897 to now its 128th celebration, the Gala continues to embody local pride and creativity. With generous support from residents - despite road closures during the processionband organisers, the weekend ran smoothly and safely.