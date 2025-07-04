15 amazing pictures of the Race for Life in Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 13:28 BST

Hundreds took to the Blackpool Promenade this weekend for the 2025 Race for Life 10k raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Blackpool’s amazing 10k Race for Life took place over the weekend. The Blackpool Promenade was buzzing with energy, determination and communitry spirit as hundreds came together to support Cancer Research UK in an inspring show of strength and solidarity.

From seasoned runners to first timers each participant played a part in making this event so special. The atmosphere was electric and it was truly moving to see so many people running in honour of loved ones and in support of life-saving research.

Don’t forget to check out the incredible photos from the event. These snapshots really highlight the heart and emotion of the day.

Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom.

1. Race4Life 1

Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom. | National World

Photo Sales
Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom.

2. Race4Life 2

Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom. | National World

Photo Sales
Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom

3. Race4Life 3

Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom | National World

Photo Sales
Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom.

4. Race4Life 4

Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom. | National World

Photo Sales
Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom.

5. Race4Life 5

Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom. | National World

Photo Sales
Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom.

6. Race4Life 6

Walkers and runners take part in the 2025 Race for Life on Blackpool Prom. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool PromenadeCancer Research UK
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice