More than 2,000 runners participated in the annual 10k and 5k races, a spectacle of light, energy and community spirit organised by Fylde Coast Runners.

Now in its 5th year, the fun night run along the Golden Mile also gave runners and spectators a thrilling preview of the Illuminations before the big Switch-On on Friday, August 30.

"It’s a truly magical experience," said Paul Booth, a member of the Fylde Coast Runners.

"Running through the heart of Blackpool with the Illuminations above you is something special. It’s fantastic to see so many people, both locals and visitors, taking part and enjoying the event."

Did you take part? Know someone who did? Take a look at our pictures and see if you can spot any familiar faces...