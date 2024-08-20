14 dazzling pictures from Run the Lights 2024 as Blackpool Prom and Illuminations host annual 10K and 5K race

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Aug 2024, 12:22 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 10:01 BST

Blackpool Promenade was a dazzling race track last night as thousands of runners took part in Run the Lights 2024, with the resort’s famous Illuminations lighting their way.

More than 2,000 runners participated in the annual 10k and 5k races, a spectacle of light, energy and community spirit organised by Fylde Coast Runners.

Now in its 5th year, the fun night run along the Golden Mile also gave runners and spectators a thrilling preview of the Illuminations before the big Switch-On on Friday, August 30.

"It’s a truly magical experience," said Paul Booth, a member of the Fylde Coast Runners.

"Running through the heart of Blackpool with the Illuminations above you is something special. It’s fantastic to see so many people, both locals and visitors, taking part and enjoying the event."

Did you take part? Know someone who did? Take a look at our pictures and see if you can spot any familiar faces...

1. Run the Lights 2024

2. Run the Lights 2024

3. Run the Lights 2024

4. Run the Lights 2024

5. Run the Lights 2024

6. Run the Lights 2024

