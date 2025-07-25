This Sunday, the excitement will be at fever pitch as the Women’s Euros final takes center stage and fans across Blackpool and the Fylde coast are gearing up to cheer on the Lionesses. With the match promising high drama and national pride on the line, there’s no better time to gather with fellow supporters and experience the atmosphere of a live viewing.

From the heart of Blackpool to the quieter corners of Lytham, venues are preparing to welcome fans with open arms, decked out in England flags and ready to roar. Many locations are offering match-day specials, from themed food and drinks to outdoor screenings and post-match entertainment.

No matter how you prefer to watch, whether that’s surrounded by a lively crowd or tucked away in a cosy corner, you won’t be short on places to experience the final. Here are 13 top places in Blackpool and the Fylde coast to watch Lioness in the Euros final.