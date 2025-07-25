13 top places in Blackpool and the Fylde coast to watch the Lionesses in the Euros final

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 12:13 BST

From lively beer gardens to big-screen venues here are some of the best spots across Blackpool and the Fylde coast to watch the Lionesses in action as they battle for glory in Sunday’s Women’s Euros final.

This Sunday, the excitement will be at fever pitch as the Women’s Euros final takes center stage and fans across Blackpool and the Fylde coast are gearing up to cheer on the Lionesses. With the match promising high drama and national pride on the line, there’s no better time to gather with fellow supporters and experience the atmosphere of a live viewing.

From the heart of Blackpool to the quieter corners of Lytham, venues are preparing to welcome fans with open arms, decked out in England flags and ready to roar. Many locations are offering match-day specials, from themed food and drinks to outdoor screenings and post-match entertainment.

No matter how you prefer to watch, whether that’s surrounded by a lively crowd or tucked away in a cosy corner, you won’t be short on places to experience the final. Here are 13 top places in Blackpool and the Fylde coast to watch Lioness in the Euros final.

13-15 Market Street, Blackpool FY1 1ET.

1.

13-15 Market Street, Blackpool FY1 1ET. | Google Maps Streetview

Sandcastle, South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB.

2. Grosvenor Casino Blackpool

Sandcastle, South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB. | UGC

The Belle Vue, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DQ.

3. The Belle Vue

The Belle Vue, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DQ. | Google

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL

4. Walkabout

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | Google

231-233 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 6AH

5. The Manchester

231-233 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 6AH | National World

Staining Road, Blackpool, FY3 0AJ

6. The Newton Arms

Staining Road, Blackpool, FY3 0AJ | Google

