With the school holidays in full swing and warm weather on the horizon, now is the perfect moment to plan unforgettable days out with family and friends. From charming seaside towns to rolling countryside, Lancashire is brimming with exciting events and activities that will make your summer truly special.

Whether you're after traditional family fun or something a little more unexpected, the county’s summer events calendar is bursting with possibilities. Don’t miss Wanderland in Poulton-Le-Fylde on July 26 - a whimsical celebration filled with art, performance and community spirit. Or head to Blackpool later in August to experience the iconic Illuminations Switch-On, a dazzling spectacle that has become a beloved British tradition. For something completely different, mark your calendars for open-air wrestling in Preston on August 16 - a thrilling spectacle under the summer sky.

And if you fancy combining your wrestling with a hearty helping of gravy, make sure to visit Rossendale on August 25 for an event that’s as quirky as it is fun! To help you plan your summer adventures, Visit Lancashire has released a brand-new July-September 2025 Events Guide featuring ten standout events to enjoy across the county. Whether you're looking for music, food, sport or family days out, there's something for everyone.

So why wait? Dive into Lancashire’s lively events scene, explore hidden gems and make this summer one to remember. For more ideas on what to see and do, plus where to eat and stay, visit visitlancashire.com.

1 . Blackpool Illuminations 29th August 2025 – 4th January 2026. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . St Annes International Kite Festival 29th – 31st August 2025. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Lancashire Encounter Festival Preston 21st – 22nd September. | Johnston Press Photo Sales

4 . British Textile Biennial Various Locations, Lancashire 2nd October – 2nd November. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Gaia at Blackburn Cathedral Blackburn, Lancashire 2nd October – 2nd November. | Google Photo Sales

6 . World Gravy Championship Rose & Bowl Pub, Stacksteads, Lancashire 25th August. | Phil Taylor / SWNS Photo Sales