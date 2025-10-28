11 cheap and free things to do this half-term in and around Blackpool with the kids

3 . Central Library: Explore Tech, Expand Worlds: Girls in Tech

Blackpool based Graphic Designer and Digital Creator, Jess Jones is running a free Digital Illustration workshop for girls aged 12-17. This workshop is perfect for girls who are interested in a future career in creative technology and who have an interest in art and design. They will get the opportunity to work on a design and gather information and advice from someone working successfully in the field. Tuesday 28 October 1-3pm | LDR