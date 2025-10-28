11 cheap and free things to do this half-term in and around Blackpool with the kids

The programme aims to keep young people entertained, active and engaged throughout the school holidays with something to suit all ages and interests.
Events include creative workshops, sports sessions and community activities designed to encourage learning, movement and fun in a safe, inclusive environment.
Many of these sessions are held at local venues such as leisure centres, libraries and parks making them accessible to families across the area.
The Council’s initiative focuses on supporting families by providing affordable options during the school holidays, ensuring that all children have the opportunity to take part in enjoyable and enriching experiences.
Here’s a round up of some of the events and activities on across Blackpool this half-term!
1. The Lightpool Festival
The Lightpool Festival: Wednesday 15 October to Saturday 1 November. Enjoy a spectacular programme of light-based art installations, live performances, 3D projection shows and family-friendly activities. | National World
2. Showtown Lates: Lightpool Installations
From 17 October to 1 November, Blackpool’s award-winning museum opens its doors after hours for a special Lightpool Festival edition, featuring exclusive installations by Chila Kumari Singh Burman MBE, one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary artists. Adult tickets £5, children go free. | Art After Dark
3. Central Library: Explore Tech, Expand Worlds: Girls in Tech
Blackpool based Graphic Designer and Digital Creator, Jess Jones is running a free Digital Illustration workshop for girls aged 12-17. This workshop is perfect for girls who are interested in a future career in creative technology and who have an interest in art and design. They will get the opportunity to work on a design and gather information and advice from someone working successfully in the field. Tuesday 28 October 1-3pm | LDR
4. Dan Worsley: 'Creepy Impossible Tales' Book Launch
Dan Worsley's new book, Creepy Impossible Tales, will be launching it at Layton Library. He will read some of the new tales and then help children write their own creepy scene for a book. The book will be available to buy and Dan will sign copies. Suitable for children aged 7 up. From 2.30pm Tuesday 28 October Layton Library. | Google
5. Barbie Styling Event
A fun Barbie styling session - pick your Barbie or Ken, choose their outfit & accessories and then have fun taking photos of them (optional) or just playing! Autumn and Halloween themed session. Anchorsholme Library. 2.00pm to 3.30pm Tuesday 28 October | Google
6. Tidy Tots Bounce and Rhyme
Join the team at Revoe Library for stories and songs, eat a healthy snack, do an ocean creatures craft, and play at cleaning up some rock pools. Suitable for children under 5 and their grownups, but older siblings are welcome. No booking required. Revoe Library. 2.00pm to 3.00pm Friday 31 October | National World