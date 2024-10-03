This video More videos

Watch the moment wingsuit jumper Tim Howell leaps off Mount Kilimanjaro at 5,450m, and soars over its rocky cliffs at 260 kilometres per hour.

Incredible footage shows the moment a wingsuit jumper leaps off Mount Kilimanjaro.

Tim Howell jumped off Kilimanjaro's 5,450 altitude exit point on September 19.

Having attempted the jump twice before, Tim, who has been BASE jumping for over 11 years, said his third time around had the perfect conditions.

Video grab of Tim Howell flying off Mount Kilimanjaro in a wingsuit. | Tim Howell / SWNS

The experienced wingsuit jumper led the jump with four other team members - Marco, Ann, Peter and Mikey.

He flew for around a minute in the air, covering two-and-a-half kilometres and peaking at a staggering 260 kilometres per hour.

Tim said a lot of mathematics must be completed in order to determine whether a jump is possible, from trigonometry and drawing graphs to plotting flights on maps and completing numerous calculations.

Tim, 35, who lives between Martock, Somerset, and Geneva, Switzerland, said: "This jump took two trips over five years - and we managed to nail it. This time, I knew where it was, and had the knowledge of the best landing areas.